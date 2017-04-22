A Transgender Surgical Journey

samf: Hey Trump you said you had proof that Obama wire tapped trump towers, and that you were going to provide it. Well? It is over a month. So If 100 days does not show how you do things, do your lies show what you are doing. Like you said in your campaign that you would label China as a currency manipulator. Well we are way past day one. You said obamacare was over on day one. Well. And many of the other things that you said you were going to do. Yes it is less than 100 days, but your failures and falsehoods speak volumes of the Trump presidential history. A con is a con.