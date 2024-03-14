Transgender elementary teacher sues Peoria school district, alleging gender discrimination

An elementary school special education teacher has sued the Peoria Unified School District, alleging gender discrimination.

River Chunnui filed the lawsuit on March 8 in federal court.

Chunnui, who is transgender and identifies as nonbinary, has worked for Peoria Unified since 2018 and teaches special education at Desert Harbor Elementary School, according to the complaint. Chunnui's lawsuit alleges the district, board member Heather Rooks and former board member Rebecca Hill subjected them to adverse employment actions based on their gender identity.

In March 2022, Chunnui sent an email to staff at Desert Harbor noting that it was International Transgender Day of Visibility. "Our President is expected to make some announcements today ... to protect the rights of Trans students, and many of our students have taken a keen interest in these legislative movements," Chunnui wrote.

Chunnui advised their colleagues on how they could support students who were wearing the colors of the trans flag, light blue, pink and white: "A simple 'I see you' or 'I support you' can go a long way," they wrote in the email.

A conservative local news outlet reported on the email. The story also included a photo of Chunnui holding up a children's picture book called "Pink Is for Boys" during a library event.

In early April, the district placed Chunnui on administrative leave pending an investigation for "two instances of alleged unprofessional conduct" but did not provide additional details on the basis of the investigation, according to the complaint. The complaint claims, based on timing, that the two instances of alleged unprofessional conduct were the email and the reading of "Pink Is for Boys" to students.

At that time, Rooks, who was not yet on the board, and Hill "embarked on a smear campaign" against Chunnui, according to the complaint, publicly referring to them as a child "groomer" and accusing them of sexualizing children. Accusing LGBTQ+ people of pedophilia and "grooming" young people to be victims of sexual abuse has reemerged in recent years as a common political attack by far-right extremists.

River Chunnui speaks to a crowd of supporters on Aug. 23, 2023 after enduring over a year of harassment.

In June, Chunnui was told they were no longer under investigation and could return to work in July. The district didn't issue "written findings or a resolution of the allegations under investigation," according to the complaint, and told Chunnui to refrain from using the district's computer and email for "personal reasons."

During the investigation and after Chunnui returned to work, their home was vandalized and they received "repeated harassing phone calls, emails and social media messages accusing them of pedophilia and grooming children" — the "same language used by the board members," according to the complaint. The "relentless attacks" against Chunnui for their gender identity caused severe emotional distress, and Chunnui attempted suicide in August, according to the complaint.

Rooks joined the board in January 2023, and in March 2023, when the board was set to renew employment contracts for the next school year, Hill and Rooks voted to remove Chunnui's name, along with one other staff member, from the contract renewal list. At that meeting, the district's chief personnel officer, Laura Vesely, said it was not the appropriate time to do that and recommended the board get legal guidance. The board failed to approve the amended list and ultimately voted 3-2 to renew all the contracts, including Chunnui's.

During the fall of 2023, Chunnui's vehicle was vandalized in the school parking lot several times, including by damaging the back of the car, slashing the tires and ripping off pro-LGBTQ+ stickers, according to the complaint.

Chunnui reported harassment from coworkers and damage to their vehicle to human resources, but the district to date "has failed to respond and remedy the harassment," according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges the district violated the Civil Rights Act of 1967, which made it illegal for an employer to discriminate against someone based on sex. A 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Bostock v. Clayton County, found that discriminating based on sex includes discriminating against an individual for being gay or transgender.

It also alleges the district, Hill and Rooks violated Chunnui's free speech rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Developing: Peoria teacher sues district after being harassed for supporting transgender students

"As a result of these violations, Plaintiff has suffered humiliation, distress, loss of enjoyment of life, reputational harm, and inconvenience," the complaint says.

Danielle Airey, a spokesperson for the Peoria Unified School District, said in an email that the district has yet to officially be served, but once it receives the documents, it will "work with legal counsel to respond accordingly." Rooks did not respond to a request for comment. Hill, who resigned from the board in August to move out of state to be closer to family, could not be reached for comment.

Reporter Sasha Hupka contributed.

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trans teacher sues Peoria schools for alleged gender discrimination