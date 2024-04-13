Transgender candidate files to become first transgender member of Florida Legislature

Democrat Ashley Brundage this week opened a campaign account to run for a Hillsborough County seat in the state House and to try to become the first transgender member of the Legislature.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Brundage filed the paperwork to run in House District 65, which is held by Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, R-Tampa, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Gonzalez Pittman is running for re-election in November and had raised $154,189 for her campaign as of March 31, according to a newly filed finance report.

Read: ‘I miss her so much’: Madeline Soto’s biological father speaks out about death, disappearance

Democrat Nathan Albert Kuipers also has opened an account and had raised $11,527.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have approved a series of measures in recent years targeting transgender people.

Read: Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says

LPAC, a national organization that helps LGBTQ women and nonbinary candidates, issued a statement Friday supporting Brundage’s campaign.

“In the face of relentless anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida, Ashley Brundage’s voice is not just important — it’s essential,” Janelle Perez, LPAC’s executive director, said in a prepared statement. “We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of policies that undermine the rights and dignity of LGBTQ+ Floridians.”

Read: Man found guilty of second-degree murder of his stepmother and her unborn child

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.