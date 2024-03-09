Transforming Downtown’s image

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

James Morrone is among many downtown Orlando nightlife venue owners who have made changes to comply with new city policies that regulate late-night business in an effort to beef up safety in the urban core.

The owner of several themed concepts, including Cocktails & Screams, High-T and 1-Up Orlando, said the new rules have increased his costs some. However, city statistics show the price is worth it, because violent crime downtown has declined.

The new city rules include a temporary moratorium on new nightclubs in the downtown, as well as a requirement for businesses to get a special permit if they want to serve alcohol after midnight. In addition, larger late-night bars now must use metal detectors or wands to make sure no one brings weapons into their premises.

