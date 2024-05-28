Transformer blew, power went out in Potomac neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The power went out in a neighborhood in Potomac Monday night, officials said.

Thousands line up for annual National Memorial Day Parade

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Pete Piringer, said in a post on the platform X that a transformer blew in the 10100 Lloyd Road area, between Glen Mill Road and Betteker Lane.

Multiple wires and several trees went down. The power also went out in the nearby neighborhood.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.