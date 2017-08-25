Transco pipeline reports losses, Williams evacuates offshore personnel

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Williams Companies on Friday said its Transco natural gas transmission system has experienced losses from offshore producers of about 280 million cubic feet per day due to Hurricane Harvey.

Transco is the largest U.S. interstate natural gas pipeline system. It delivers natural gas to customers through a 10,200-mile pipeline network whose mainline extends nearly 1,800 miles between South Texas and New York City. The company also said all offshore personnel were evacuated on Thursday, and non-critical staff in facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast evacuated and will keep working remotely.





(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Gary McWilliams)