Transatlantic air fares to jump under net zero fuel rules

Virgin Atlantic figures show ticket prices would have to rise by around £40 to cover additional costs

The cost of a return trip to New York is on track to rise by £40 as a result of incoming net zero regulations, according to figures from Virgin Atlantic.

The extra burden on travellers is expected if the cost of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is passed on directly. Calculations by Virgin Atlantic, a pioneer in using the greener jet fuel, show that ticket prices would have to rise 6pc.

For a return flight to New York that would amount to a £40 increase at current prices, based on two one-way fares costing about £350 each.

SAF is a refined blend of waste oils, animal fats and ethanol from corn. The fuel is viewed as the most practical route towards reducing aviation’s net CO2 emission before completely new technologies, such as hydrogen propulsion, become available next decade or beyond.

Airlines operating from the UK will be required to use at least 10pc SAF to power their flights from 2030, but with the fuel currently costing six times as much as traditional jet fuel, passengers face a potential jump in fares.

Figures published by Flint Global suggest that by 2040, when the UK mandate will require a 22pc SAF blend, fares will be a third higher if costs aren’t addressed.

The UK rules are more stringent than the EU’s requirement for a 6pc SAF mix by the end of the decade, with the difference potentially giving continental carriers such as Lufthansa and Air France a competitive advantage over the likes of Virgin Atlantic and British Airways.

Virgin boss Shai Weiss said Britain’s reluctance to invest in an aviation sector that contributes £50bn to GDP and supports 180,000 jobs compounded the problem. He urged the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, to consider using cash from flight taxes to support the shift to lower emissions.

Mr Weiss said: “Our money goes into the coffers of the Treasury but is never used to support one of the most important industries this country has.

“They take but they never give back, and they don’t do hypothecation. It’s like the gospel, handed down from one generation to the next.

“In Europe they have a much more practical approach. We’re too wedded to principle, and it is detrimental to investment.”

Rising concern about the cost of net zero rules in aviation comes months after Virgin celebrated the first ever transatlantic flight 100pc powered by SAF.

At the time, Sir Richard Branson, the airline’s founder, said it showed “the spirit of innovation is getting out there and trying to prove that we can do things better for everyone’s benefit”.

Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic recently celebrated the first ever 100pc SAF-powered transatlantic flight - AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan

Mr Weiss raised concerns after joining forces with Sean Doyle, his counterpart at arch-rival BA, to appeal for increased government backing for SAF production to bring prices down.

Virgin and BA welcomed moves toward the adoption of a mechanism to stabilise the price of SAF to make it both more affordable for airlines and a more attractive prospect for investors.

However, Mr Weiss said he’s concerned that the Government will seek to pass on the cost of such guarantees to airlines themselves: “They think that the only way to achieve price certainty is for us to fund it. We have to dispel that myth that airlines are just a piggy bank.

“The people absent from this argument are the Government, who need to put their balance sheet to work, and the oil majors, who will simply pass on the price to us. And fares will go up.”

Mr Doyle said he’s frustrated that the mechanism to stabilise prices won’t be introduced until 2026, delaying significant SAF production in the UK.

British Airways currently sources 90pc of its SAF overseas.

