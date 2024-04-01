Trans Visibility Day collided with Easter, sparking controversy

With first lady Jill Biden at left, holding hands with grandson Beau, President Joe Biden salutes on arrival at Fort McNair, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Washington, upon return from Camp David. At right of Biden is his son, Hunter Biden. Trans Visibility Day coincided with Easter Sunday this year. | Jacquelyn Martin

This year, the Trans Visibility Day coincided with Easter Sunday, sparking a culture war.

President Joe Biden proclaimed March 31 as the Transgender Day of Visibility, calling on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, criticized the Biden administration for disregarding Christian values on an important religious day.

Leading up to Easter celebrations at the White House, Fox News reported Biden prohibited Christian symbols on egg designs as a part of the art contest, a tradition that is a part of the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll. The flyer for the contest for the participating children of the National Guard stated, “The Submission must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

Later, the American Egg Board president and CEO Emily Metz, responsible for setting the rules for the contest, said the guidelines have been the same “for over 45 years,” and “consistently applied to the board since its founding, across administrations,” as NBC News reported. Despite Metz saying the art contest is “egg-nostic,” many conservatives continued to repeat the talking point.

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said in a statement these were examples of the current administration’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Leavitt said.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, on Saturday reposted to X, formerly Twitter, a screenshot of Biden’s proclamation, adding: “Squatting rights ... on Christianity’s most sacred day.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a social media post said the White House’s latest moves were a betrayal of “the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

He said the proclamation on Transgender Day was “outrageous and abhorrent,” adding, “The American people are taking note.”

On Monday, reporters asked Biden for his response to Johnson. The President said the speaker was “thoroughly uninformed,” and that he “didn’t do that,” referring to the annual designation of Transgender Day, which began 15 years ago. Biden has issued a proclamation for this day since his first year as president.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing Monday said, “As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American.”

“It is actually unsurprising that politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric,” she said. “President Biden will never abuse his faith or — for political purposes or for profit.”

GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, in a post on X, also pushed back on Republican complaints, saying, “Easter changes dates each year and Trans Day of Visibility always falls on March 31.”

“Anyone who says anything different is sadly overshadowing the hope and joy that Easter represents,” the organization said.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., in his rebuff posted on X, said “We can all celebrate Easter and the teachings of Jesus by modeling kindness, compassion, and loving thy neighbor — and yes, that includes trans folks and families.” He is the first openly gay immigrant member of Congress.

During this year’s White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that began in the 1870s, and hosted in collaboration with the National Park Service, the White House Historical Association and the American Egg Board, Biden said, “Easter reminds us of the power of hope and renewal, sacrifice and resurrection.”

“But mainly, love and grace toward one another. It’s time to pray for one another, to cherish the blessings and possibilities that we have as Americans,” he said.

The president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed more than 40,000 visitors to find an estimated 64,000 eggs hidden across the South Lawn of the White House.

This year’s theme was “EGGucation” and gave children an opportunity to “Listen to a story in the reading nook, explore space, make circuit breakers, write notes to our troops, take a field trip to a farm, (and) hunt for dinosaur fossils,” said the first lady.

“I’m a teacher, so I love any time when we can turn the White House into a classroom. And that’s what we’re doing today.”