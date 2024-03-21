Trans community asks Iowa City council for protection from current, future anti-trans laws

A wall lined with non-binary flags and posters is seen at the Wright House of Fashion on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. The Wright House hosted a press conference for seven members of the queer community in the wake of the acquittal of Tara Dutcher.

Members of the trans community rallied for action against the state legislature on Tuesday, March 19, asking the Iowa City City Council to consider "enacting sanctuary city laws and policies" during its regular meeting.

A group of about 15 members of the trans community and their allies — with many more in attendance — told the council sanctuary would "provide an enclave for protection."

Iowa City resident, University of Iowa Ph.D. candidate, and trans woman Emma Denney demanded the council draft a declaration of "non-enforcement" for current and future anti-trans laws. Denney asked that the declaration provide more protection for trans youth in the community.

"Our community needs more than simple words of support from this council," Denney said. "We constantly hear messages about how we are such an important part of this diverse community — we heard as much today — but in this climate of hostility and violence we need action."

Denney argued that Iowa City should take action, "however risky it may be," to protect local trans people from "oppression" across the state. Denney said many young trans people reached out to them because they "fear retribution" from the city and local law enforcement.

Maeve Reynen, a transperson, spoke on the danger of complicity.

Reynen referenced an ELLE Magazine article that detailed the life of Nora Anderson, a former Iowa City resident who is trans. ELLE categorized Anderson as one of many "gender refugees" − people who left their community because of local and state gender identity discrimination.

"While anti-trans legislation, rhetoric and terror take over the state, we can be different," Reynen said. "There is a large community of people here who really, really care about making change."

Sunday, March 31 declared Trans Day of Visibility

Two members of the Human Rights Commission on Tuesday accepted the city's declaration of March 31 as Trans Day of Visibility.

Commission chair Doug Kollasch expressed gratitude for the city's recognition but also noted that over the past year, Iowa City has hosted several guest speakers who have delivered "speeches intended to harass, marginalize, and demonize" transgender people.

"...(T)his problem isn't just happening in other states and it's not just the rhetoric and discriminatory legislation coming out of Des Moines," Commission chair Doug Kollasch said. "Transgender folks are being targeted and discriminated against right here in Iowa City."

Kollasch also urged the city to help protect trans rights and fight back, noting that government and members of local law enforcement "discriminate against and participate in this erasure" of transgender people.

