‘Tramps against Trump!’ — Women marchers own their comments section

On inauguration weekend, Yahoo News traveled in a rented van from Louisville, Ky., to Washington, D.C., with 15 women, heading to the Women’s March on Washington. A pair of articles and videos chronicled their journey, and readers responded with more than 20,000 comments across various social media sites.

After reading a hefty percentage of those comments, the women at whom they were aimed decided to respond. So they enlisted the help of Andrea Kiefer, a friend in the video production business, and Jamie Davis, another friend who’s a music composer, and made a short film of their own. It landed in our inbox, and now we present it to you.

Why did they create this? They sent the following statement about their reasons:

“We are living in a digital era, in which people feel confident enough to say anything behind a screen. … Our goal is to remind people across the nation that we can all have different views and opinions without using divisive language. America’s political climate is frightening right now for so many. Let’s use our voices, digital and otherwise, to have constructive conversations, and love one another.”