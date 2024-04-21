A tram crashed at a Universal Studios theme park in Southern California on Saturday night, leaving more than a dozen people injured.

Several passengers fell off the tram in the crash, which unfolded in the studio’s lower parking lot, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office told USA TODAY in a statement.

The theme park confirmed in a separate statement that the “tram incident” had resulted in “multiple minor injuries.”

“We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident,” the theme park said.

What happened in the tram crash?

The last of four tram cars of the World-Famous Studio Tour struck a rail while traveling down an incline in a parking structure at Universal Studios Hollywood, a sheriff’s official also told the Los Angeles Times. “There was some type of issue with the brakes,” Lt. Maria Abal said. “We don’t exactly know what yet.”

An emergency call around 9 p.m. Saturday summoned rescuers to the park, which is part of the Universal Studios complex in Universal City in San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that 15 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries via a tweet and added that the California Highway Patrol will lead further investigation.

Aerial footage from KCAL-TV in Los Angeles showed paramedics treating several injured patrons and removing at least one on a stretcher.

A tram at the theme park can hold more than 100 people, Abal told the Times. She did not know how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

The tram tour is a top-drawer attraction at the theme park, according to its website. The park is celebrating the ride’s 60th anniversary. The tram takes patrons behind the curtain on iconic movie sets, including “Jaws,” “King Kong” and “Fast & Furious.”

Contributing: Julia Gomez; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tram crash injures theme park patrons at Universal Studios Hollywood