The Traitors bosses line up brand new show

The team behind hit series The Traitors UK is working on a new game show hinging on anonymity.



The new show from Studio Lambert, which produced both the UK and the US versions of The Traitors, is called The Anonymous. According to Deadline, it will air on USA Network in the US.

The upcoming reality TV programme is a game of social strategy where people enjoy the freedom of saying what they really feel behind the safety of a mask of anonymity.

The show is set to work on two different levels, with the players interacting face-to-face in the "real world" and also advancing their game online, where they'll be able to say whatever pleases them about other contestants in individual private spaces (known as 'Anonymous Mode').

The goal is to try and guess the identity of other players based on their actions in the digital world, which causes them to lose their power in the game.

The Anonymous is expected to start filming in Europe under the Studio Lambert banner, with the British company known for popular formats such as Gogglebox and The Circle and currently producing season two of Squid Game: The Challenge.

Elsewhere in the reality TV landscape, The Traitors US has been greenlit for a third instalment.

The series was given an early renewal in February this year, confirming the show will be back with its unique format of both celebrities and civilian players for round three.

Similarly, the UK version of the show also received a season three order while season 2 was still airing.

The Traitors series 1-2 are streaming on BBC iPlayer. The Traitors US streams on Peacock in the US, and will come to the iPlayer in the UK later this year.

