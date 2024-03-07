Traip Academy announces Olivia Kenney is its 2024 Principal’s Award winner

KITTERY, Maine — Olivia Kenney, a senior at Traip Academy, has been selected to receive the 2024 Maine Principals Association's Principal's Award, Traip Principal Jane Durgin announced.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic excellence, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership.

Kenney has a passion for helping others, according to Durgin. She is able to maintain a high level of success and engagement at Traip Academy and at Sanford Regional Technical Center where she is in the Health Occupations program. Kenney has demonstrated stellar academic work and dedication in both educational settings, and she has an impressive list of accomplishments. Kenney was inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. During her junior year, Kenney a was selected as the Rotary student of the Month for March, and she was also selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) leadership camp. Kenney is an excellent role model for her teachers and her peers and deserving of the award, Durgin said.

Kenney and Durgin, along with other award winners and their principals, will attend an honors luncheon in Bangor on Saturday, April 6. The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler and Richard A. Durost, former Maine principals and executive directors of the Maine Principals Association.

The Maine Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators. The award was established in 1985.

