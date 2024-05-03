Training ‘incident’ injures 30 sailors and Marines off North Florida, US Navy says

Thirty sailors and Marines were injured in a training “incident” off North Florida, including five who required hospitalization, according to the U.S. Navy.

It happened late Wednesday, May 1, in the Atlantic Ocean off Jacksonville, the U.S. 2nd Fleet reported in a news release.

The mishap involved two landing craft: one from the assault ship USS Wasp and the other from the transport dock vessel USS New York, officials said.

“Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred,” officials said.

“Thirty sailors and Marines were injured. Five sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center. ... One sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment.”

Minor injuries were treated by medical personnel aboard the Wasp and New York, officials said.

The U.S. Naval Institute reports “18 sailors and 30 Marines” were aboard the two landing craft.

Investigators stopped short of providing details of the incident.

The landing craft involved in the incident are known as “air cushion vehicles,” which travel at speeds near 50 mph while transporting people and cargo from ship to shore.

A “recovery and investigation” are ongoing, officials said.

Marine dies training near Camp Lejeune in NC just days after his promotion, corps says

Alligator found hiding in landing gear of plane at Florida Air Force Base, photos show

Lightning cuts through sailboat, leaving crew sinking in remote Atlantic, officials say