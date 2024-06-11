Training effort aims to give 180,000 Ukrainians skills for rebuilding

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shake hands at the end of their joint press conference during the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

A group of international partners, including Germany, announced the launch of a worker training programme for Ukraine aimed at preparing young people with skills to help rebuild the country.

The initiative plans to train 180,000 people in skills needed for Ukraine's reconstruction, according to German Development Minister Svenja Schulze, who announced the initiative on Tuesday at an international conference on Ukrainian recovery in Berlin.

Germany will be joined by a number of other countries as well as international organizations and business groups in the effort, which will be backed by €700 million ($750 million) in funding, Schulze said.

"In this way, we are providing Ukraine with important support in times of war and during reconstruction. No matter how often Russia destroys power lines, hospitals or buildings, the Ukrainians will have the knowledge and skills to rebuild them," Schulze said on Tuesday.

The programme is expected to run for three years and is primarily aimed at young people, the internally displaced and women.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, arrive for a joint press conference during the International Ukraine Reconstruction conference in Berlin. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, speaks at a press conference at the Ukraine Conference. The international reconstruction conference for Ukraine will take place in Berlin on June 11 and 12. Britta Pedersen/dpa