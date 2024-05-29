Train strikes sport utility vehicle left on tracks in Vero Beach; SUV driver arrested

VERO BEACH − A sport utility vehicle was hit by a freight train after the SUV driver abandoned it on a downtown railroad crossing, police said.

The crash occurred on 19th Place, which is westbound State Road 60, between Old Dixie Highway and Commerce Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m. Monday, Vero Beach police and fire officials said.

Traci Munden, 50, of Commonwealth Drive in Indian River County, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence causing damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, according to law enforcement records.

Officers arrested her just after 11:40 p.m. and placed her in the Indian River County Jail under $1,500 bail on the two charges, according to records.

"She apparently jumped out of the vehicle before the train hit it and fled on foot," said Indian River County Fire Rescue Assistant Battalion Chief Steve Greer.

The northbound train dragged the SUV through three crossings before it came to a stop, Greer said. "It did a lot of damage to the vehicle."

Munden was the only person in the SUV and was uninjured, he said. She was released from jail Tuesday just before 4 p.m., according to records.

More: One dead after bicycle struck by pickup truck on 90th Avenue east of Interstate 95

More: Fort Pierce tying heat records; Vero Beach 'a few degrees short' as temps to dip slightly

More: Brightline West: As construction begins, how is it different from Florida's Brightline?

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: VBPD: Abandoned sport utility vehicle struck by train; driver arrested