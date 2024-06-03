Train kills Tiffin man early Saturday morning

A Tiffin man was struck and killed by a train early Saturday morning.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 "train versus pedestrian" accident call shortly after 3:30 a.m. on June 1, according to a release.

Authorities found Cody Marmet, 30, near the Iowa Interstate Railroad crossing on South Brown Street in Tiffin suffering from "serious injuries." First responders provided "life-saving measures," but Marmet died at the scene.

Local officials did not confirm how or why Marmet was struck by the train.

A spokesperson for the Johnson County Sheriff's Office told the Press-Citizen on Monday that an investigation is ongoing. Additional information is not available.

The Tiffin Fire Department, the North Liberty Fire Department, the Johnson County Ambulance Service and the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office are also assisting in the investigation.

