Train derails in southern Ohio; Evacuations underway

A CSX train derailed in Wyoming, Hamilton County, Saturday night.

>> High school students connect with Montgomery County leaders to plan futures

According to a Facebook post from the city, the derailment happened on the tracks between Wyoming Avenue and Cooper Avenue.

The Wyoming Fire Department is currently on scene of the incident and CSX has been notified.

Crews are evacuating people within 500 feet of the incident, according to the post.

Any additional information is not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.