Train derails in northern India

At least 115 people were killed when an overnight passenger train rolled off the track in northern India early Sunday, with rescuers working into the night to pull people out of the mangled coaches, police said.

The death toll was expected to rise further because rescue workers had yet to gain access to one of the worst-damaged of the 14 coaches that derailed, said Daljeet Chaudhary, a director general of police. About 150 people were injured, he said.

The train derailed at around 3:10 a.m., jolting awake passengers who had settled in for the long trip. Survivors and bodies were retrieved from mangled coaches that had fallen on their side.

Ramchandra Tewari, a passenger who suffered a head injury, said he was asleep when he was suddenly flung to the floor of his coach. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.