Train derails in Logan County; People asked to avoid area

A train derailed in Logan County Saturday evening, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the area of CR-142 between SR-47 and TWP-123, north of West Mansfield.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Marysville Post dispatcher said troopers on scene believe the train cars were transporting grain products.

Photos from the scene show that several train cars derailed.

The OSHP dispatcher said at this time, they believe there is no threat to the public.

Information on how the train derailed was not immediately available.

