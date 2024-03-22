Train derails causing cancellations

All lines between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster are blocked (stock image)

A train has become derailed causing cancellations and delays over two counties.

Northern said a train travelling towards Barrow had come off the tracks near Grange-over-Sands in Cumbria, with four customers and four staff members on board.

Everyone was safely escorted from the train and Network Rail staff were on site in the early hours, the train company said.

All lines between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster in Lancashire are blocked.

Services are expected to be disrupted until the end of the day.

Northern's regional director, Craig Harrop, said: “We are focusing on supporting colleagues and customers who were involved in the incident and on minimising the disruption this incident will cause to other services.

"We're working closely with Network Rail and others to understand more about what happened."

Services have been delayed or cancelled including the Barrow-in-Furness to Lancaster/ Manchester Airport route in both directions.

Ticket restrictions for other train operators like Transpennine Express and Avanti have been lifted, while road rail replacement vehicles have been requested, Northern said.

Passengers are being urged to reconsider their journeys.

The BBC has contacted Network Rail and British Transport Police for more information.

