Train derailment sparks urgency from New Mexico lawmakers

Dear Administrator Bose,

We are writing to express our concern about the recent derailment in western New Mexico, and to call attention to the lack of a Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) Operating Practices Inspector for New Mexico. We are grateful for your work to advance rail safety, and the work of the dedicated employees at the FRA. We are keenly aware that the work that you do is essential to ensuring the safety of our rail workers and communities across the country. However, the recent derailment in western New Mexico near the Arizona border highlighted the dire need for fully staffed railroad safety positions. As you know, New Mexico has not had an Operating Safety Inspector since February 2024. We call on you to expedite the hiring process to ensure the safety of our rail workers, and New Mexico communities.

The derailment in our home state burned for over three days, caused the closure of a fifty mile stretch of Interstate 40 delaying interstate commerce, and the evacuation of fifty-two residents who lived within a two-mile radius of the derailment site. Due to the contents of six of the train cars which were carrying non-odorous propane, the flames that erupted at the site of the derailment caused concerns about the impacts on nearby communities. This derailment renewed attention to safety concerns in connection to Class I freight rail. Per the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) own safety data, 2022 and 2023 were the two worst years in the last decade for safety across the Class I railroads.

The importance of ensuring there are qualified local safety inspectors in place is paramount in ensuring the safety of our communities. A regional Operating Safety Inspector has experience and knowledge of the region, and is tasked with routine safety inspections and ensuring that safety concerns are addressed. These inspections are an important safeguard in preventing derailment.

Thus, in our Congressional oversight duties in investigating this matter, we respectfully request responses to the following questions in writing by no later than June 13th:

• What is FRA’s current status of filling the role of Operating Safety Inspector overseeing New Mexico? When will this position be filled?

• To what extent is FRA participating in outreach to local communities to hire for this role?

Currently, what is the process in which FRA is monitoring and tracking safety concerns in New Mexico?

• In the event that a region does not have an Operating Practices Inspectors how is the FRA ensuring that the duties of the Operating Practices Inspectors are being fulfilled?

• What specific steps is the FRA taking to prevent further derailments in New Mexico?

We thank you for your attention to this pressing matter and look forward to your response.