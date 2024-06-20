Train Crashes Into Semi Truck That Tried to Pass Level Crossing

A train slammed into a semi truck as a driver attempted to maneuver around a level crossing in Mount Victory, Ohio, on June 19.

The force of the impact separated the truck from the trailer and the train pushed the semi around a quarter of a mile, reports said.

CCTV footage captured by resident Melissa Smalley shows the truck on fire as the train pushes it down the tracks.

Speaking to WBNS, Mount Victory Mayor Jerry Bose said rocks cascaded away from the tracks and broke windows of nearby buildings and homes.

The truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, while the drivers of the train were uninjured, reports said. Credit: Melissa Smalley via Storyful