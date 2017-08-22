Train collision near Philadelphia leaves 33 injured: media

(Reuters) - Thirty-three passengers were injured when their high speed train collided with an empty car at a station near Philadelphia early on Tuesday, local media reported.

At 12:10 a.m. (0410 GMT), the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train carrying 33 passengers struck a stationed, unoccupied car at the 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, 10 miles west of Philadelphia, a CBS affiliate reported, citing Upper Darby Mayor Thomas Micozzie.

Three passengers and the conductor were taken to hospital, Micozzie said during a brief news conference.

Train and local officials were not immediately available for comment.





