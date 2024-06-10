Trailer swallowed by sinkhole in Madera. Residents should reduce water use, city asks

A sinkhole opened in the roadway in Madera on Monday, causing a trailer of fertilizer to fall into the hole, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A truck driver suffered minor injuries in the crash about 10:25 a.m. on Avenue 13 west of Granada Drive, and the street was expected to be closed for weeks as piping below ground was damaged, according to the CHP and city officials.

The city of Madera also asked its residents to reduce water use to aid workers trying to fix the pipe, which does not carry drinking water, officials said on social media.

“This is NOT a drinking water issue; drinking water remains safe and unaffected,” the city said on the Madera police Facebook page. “However, to assist in the repair efforts and prevent further complications, which could result in sewage backup, we ask that you please refrain from non-essential water use.”

City leaders said residents should refrain from doing laundry, washing dishes, taking long showers, flushing toilets for non-solid waste and other activities requiring high water discharge, according to the social media post.

The sinkhole is the second in as many weeks that also damaged pipes in the same area.

A trailer being pulled by a truck fell into a sinkhole about 10:25 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, in Madera, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 48-inch sewer line collapsed June 3 about 20 feet underground near Avenue 13 and Granada.

City officials said Monday’s new sinkhole and last week’s were separate incidents.

Officials said they were putting in a temporary fix in the first hole at a preliminary cost of $260,000. A long-term fix may have to wait until next year.

A hole opened up in the same area in 2023, which cost about $2.7 million to fix, officials said last week.

