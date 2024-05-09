Trailer with equipment for Special Olympics stolen from Lansing school

LANSING — A trailer containing Special Olympics equipment has been stolen from a Lansing school, police said.

In social media posts, Lansing police asked that anyone who sees the trailer report it to them "so the athletes can participate in their event this weekend."

Lansing police said this Special Olympics trailer was stolen recently, and was last seen at the Beekman Center, 2901 Wabash Road, in Lansing.

The enclosed, double-axle trailer is marked on its side with "Special Olympics," "Michigan," and "Ingham and Eaton Counties."

It was last seen at the Beekman Center, which serves cognitively and emotionally impaired students, as well as those on the autism spectrum. Beekman is located on Wabash Road, south of Forest Road, in south Lansing.

Police didn't say when the trailer was stolen.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

