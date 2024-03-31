Trailer with Bibles inside intentionally set on fire in Wilson County on Easter Sunday, officials say

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputies in Wilson County are investigating a suspicious incident after a trailer containing Bibles was reportedly set on fire Easter Sunday.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department, alongside the Mt. Juliet Fire Department, responded to a trailer fire at the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Chandler Road at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Upon arrival, officials determined the trailer was within Wilson County’s jurisdiction and firefighters extinguished the flames.

After the flames the were contained, deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they took control of the investigation and discovered the trailer had Bibles inside.

Deputies reported the trailer had been dropped off in the middle of the intersection and then was “intentionally set on fire.”

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, specific details about the incident will not be immediately released in order to uphold the integrity of the investigation. However, deputies ensured citizens that “the safety and security of our residents remains our utmost priority.”

Anyone who may have information or camera footage of the incident is asked to contact the Wilson County’s Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1459.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

