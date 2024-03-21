Trail Tales and Bluebell Adventures: Family-friendly hike to be hosted in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Spring is officially here and a lot of people may be looking for fun outdoor activities to do with their families as the weather gets warmer.

Autumn Yates, the creator of the Instagram account YOUNGVIRGINIANS partnered with Katie Cleasby, the CEO of Recspert to host a family-friendly hike in Northern Virginia.

The hike is called Trail Tales and Bluebell Adventures – it will be held on April 6 on the Stone Bridge Trail in Manassa National Battlefield Park.

“[It’s] just a chance for families to get outside and enjoy some outdoor time, enjoy nature and learn some fun facts,” said Cleasby.

First Lady delivers remarks on funding for women’s health research at Amazon HQ2 in Arlington

Yates said along with its history and beauty, there are several reasons why they chose this trail – one reason being that it’s a TRACK Trail, a national program that encourages families to get outdoors, explore and visit different trails.

“It provides self-guided booklets children can learn while they’re on the trail, complete activities and then log their adventures,” said Yates.

Yates and Cleasby say this is the perfect event for families looking to enjoy the beauty of Northern Virginia parks.

“April 6th is right in the heart of peak bloom of bluebells. Families will get to see these beautiful flowers that our region is known for,” said Yates.

Those interested in joining the hike can sign up for free here. Trail Tales and Bluebell Adventures will take place on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 6511 Sudley Rd Manassas, Va. 20109.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.