The Tragic Real-Life Story Behind the Musical 'Chicago'

The movie version of the Broadway hit Chicago finally came to came to Netflix streaming this spring, but not many people know that several of the characters in the famed musical were based on real women who were jailed together in Chicago in 1924. Roxy Hart was a version of the auburn beauty who shot her secret boyfriend while her husband was at work. Velma Kelly was inspired by a former showgirl turned gunwoman. And the innocent, Hungarian ballerina was inspired by an Italian immigrant accused of murdering her missing husband.

We know what happened to Roxy and Velma-they charmed their way into acquittals just like their real-life counter parts. But what happened to the woman who inspired the ballerina? Her story is now being told in a new book, Ugly Prey: An Innocent Woman and the Death Sentence that Scandalized Jazz Age City. In the early 1920s, Sabella Nitti was a recent Italian immigrant on trial for the murder of her missing husband. There was no evidence, no motive, and no proof the decayed corpse found in a drainage ditch was Francesco Nitti. But prosecutors wanted a win. Lovely defendants were almost always acquitted after batting their eyelashes at the all-male juries. Sabella was easy, "ugly" prey. What follows is an excerpt from the book:

From the audience, reporter Genevieve Forbes studied the defendants, paying attention to every detail about the woman. If it were up to Forbes, she would find Sabella Nitti guilty and hang the old woman that very night. Forbes was disgusted by Sabella.

To Forbes, Sabella was a peasant who looked – and smelled – like she had just walked out of a field. Sabella was a compact woman with a muscular frame built during a lifetime of work. Her olive skin had deepened like tanned leather after years of toiling in the Mediterranean sun. She had long, thick black and gray hair that she piled onto her head in a messy bun secured with pins and comb. Several times, Forbes wrote the word "greasy" in her notebook as a description of this little woman's appearance.

The judge peered down at the packed courtroom. The gallery was crowded with spectators who had read about the murder trial in the newspapers and wanted to be there for the big moment. "Has the jury reached a verdict," the judge asked.

The foreman stood. "We, the jury, find the defendant Isabella Nitti, otherwise known as Sabella Nitti, guilty of murder… and we fix her punishment at death."

The stunned courtroom sat in silence. Sabella patted her hair and looked hopefully around the room. She hadn't understood a word. Forbes inspected her from across the room. Stubby fingers, she wrote, ingrained dirt in the finger nails.