‘Tragic for all the people:' Land near Ogeechee River slated for industrial development

Catherine Cobb moved to her home in Ellabell just a few years ago. She said she enjoys a peaceful and serene view of the countryside on her private road. That picturesque setting, however, may be all but gone soon.

During a Bryan County Commissioner’s meeting on June 11, the property adjacent to her was approved for rezoning from agricultural to industrial.

Applicant Northpoint Development Inc. proposed constructing three buildings that would comprise 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space.

More than 4 million square feet of warehouse space was added in the third quarter of 2023 in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties in Georgia, and South Carolina’s Jasper County, according to market research firm CBRE.

As of November 2023, vacancy rates for warehouse and distribution facilities in the region climbed from less than 1% in the first quarter to more than 7% for the third quarter, according to the report by CBRE.

More: Effingham County, City of Rincon teaming up to create East-West Corridor to ease traffic

The new development would be 100 feet from Cobb's home.

Multiple residents came forward to express concern over the location of the proposed warehouses and its proximity to the Ogeechee River, a cherished waterway community members said they want to preserve.

“I think it is really tragic for all the people that live in that area,” said Cobb. “Some of us are trying to escape areas of very irresponsible comprehensive planning. We are going to either put up with it or pick up and move. The saddest part is what it is going to do the wildlife and the river.”

More: Dutch king and queen visit Savannah. Here's where they stopped and what happened

Rezoning of the land was rejected last month by the Bryan County Planning and Zoning Department. Alex Floyd, vice chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said he did not like the idea of adding warehouses in that area.

“I have the same concerns with this that I did with the Haiseal Tract on Old Cuyler Road,” said Floyd during the planning and zoning meeting in May. “I’ve never been in favor of developments east of Eldora Road because of the proximity to the river. I am pretty sure I was against it, I would have to go back and look, but I think we made a big mistake putting industrial and conservation slap up against each other with no transition in between. I don’t like it guys. I’m going to make a motion to deny.”

Ben Kirsch, legal director for the Ogeechee Riverkeeper, said warehouses pose several threats to the body of water, such as an increased risk in flooding and stormwater runoff.

More: Savannah Bananas opponent, the Party Animals, introduce new mascot at Grayson Stadium

“Grading and paving sites speeds water and prevents it from soaking into the ground, increasing the risk of flooding,” said Kirsch. “It also removes trees from the site, which help to improve nearby water quality. Stormwater runoff, especially from industrial sites, contain pollutants that can find their way into waterways. If stormwater features, like retention ponds, cannot handle and process increasingly strong storms, those pollutants may not be properly treated or slowed down enough before entering nearby waterways. Wetlands act as natural stormwater features by slowing and processing runoff and providing some pollution filtration. Filling wetlands removes those natural stormwater services in addition to removing important aquatic habitat.”

Jeffrey Williamson, manager of JLW Investments, LLC, is the manager of Slater Place Farms LLC, the entity that owns the track of land. Williamson said he was born and raised in Bryan County and is the former chairman of the Ogeechee Riverkeeper, Inc. Williamson said in an email that the parcel of land has not been sold to Northpoint Development.

Williamson went before the commissioners and spoke in support of the development.

“What you have before you is a piece of property that is going to be developed one way or the other,” said Williamson. “I have partnered with Northpoint because they are going to do it in the most sustainable and environmentally sound way possible. I can stand before you and say I have had a plethora of calls from developers to do various things on this site and I selected Northpoint because of their track record, history and team. This development comports with your plan.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com. John Deem contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: More than 200 acres rezoned to industrial for warehouses in Ellabell