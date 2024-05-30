Tragic update: Missing Alexander City woman’s remains located

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) -The search for missing Alexander City woman Quanisha Davis has ended in tragedy, says Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett. Davis’ remains were located Thursday morning in a wooded area off of Herren Street in Dadeville, Alabama.

Sheriff Abbett tells WRBL a person of interest is in custody as the missing person’s investigation has transitioned into a homicide investigation. A Thursday afternoon press conference is scheduled with Alexander City Police, Dadeville Police, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Davis was reported missing on Friday, May 24, after last being seen in Dadeville, Alabama, on May 17.

Davis’ 2006 White Ford Explorer was discovered on Wednesday, May 29, at approximately 6:40 PM. The vehicle was found in a wooded area off North Loop Road in Dadeville.

If you have any information relating to the investigation call Alexander City Police Department at (256) 234-3421 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

