NASHVILLE — In a conclusion to the days-long search for a missing student from the University of Missouri, authorities confirmed the discovery of Riley Strain’s body in a river in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday morning. The grim find brings a heartbreaking end to the hope of finding the Mizzou student alive.

The University of Missouri swiftly responded to the tragedy, reaching out to the campus community with a message on Friday to share the distressing news. In the announcement, the university also provided information on resources available to support both students and staff during this difficult time.

Tragic discovery ends search for missing Mizzou student

The loss devastated Strain’s family, who remembered him as a kind, loving person. The student was on track to graduate in May with a degree in business finance, a future cut tragically short.

A prayer vigil was held on Friday, offering a space for mourning and support for those affected by Strain’s passing. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with the cause of death not yet determined. Authorities are conducting a separate investigation to ascertain whether Strain may have been overserved alcohol on the night of his disappearance.

Strain was in Nashville attending his fraternity’s spring formal event when he vanished. The fraternity has since issued a statement expressing their deep sorrow over the loss and extending resources to those grieving. They have also requested privacy for Strain’s family and fraternity brothers during this period of mourning.

The discovery of Strain’s body was made by a worker from a business adjacent to the Cumberland River, according to Nashville police. The 22-year-old was identified through several means, including his watch and shirt, marking a somber conclusion to the search.

The University of Missouri also extended its condolences to Strain’s bereaved family, assuring them of the institution’s thoughts and support during this immensely challenging time.

This tragic event has left a profound impact on the Mizzou community and all who knew Riley Strain, as they come to terms with the loss of a promising young life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.