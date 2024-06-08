'This is a tragic day for us': Here's what happened with Friday's two shark attacks

SANTA ROSA BEACH — On Friday, Walton County officials held a press conference to provide more information on two shark attacks that injured three people Friday afternoon.

"This is a tragic day for us and the victims and their families," said Walton County Commissioner Tony Anderson. "When something like this happens, we have to jump on it immediately."

Here is what we know:

A recap of the first attack | 1:20 p.m. Friday

First to the podium during Friday's press conference was South Walton Fire Chief Ryan Crawford, who provided a timeline of events.

According to Crawford, Walton County emergency services received a call about the first shark incident near Founders Lane in Watersound Beach about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

The victim, identified as a 45-year-old woman, was swimming beyond the first sandbar with her husband when the shark attacked. She suffered significant trauma to her mid-section and pelvic area and the amputation of her lower left arm.

After first responders arrived, the victim was transported to the Seagrove Fire Station before being taken by helicopter to HCA Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, the victim remained in critical condition.

A recap of the second attack | 2:56 p.m. Friday

The second incident was reported at 2:56 p.m. near Sandy Shores Court in Seacrest Beach, about 4 miles east of the first incident.

The two victims were girls ages 15 to 17. They were with a group of friends just inside the first sandbar in waist-deep water.

One girl suffered significant injuries to one upper and lower extremity and required the application of tourniquets. She was transported via helicopter to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, where she remained in critical condition Friday night.

The second girl suffered flesh wounds to her lower right extremity and was transported by South Walton Fire District first responders to Ascension Bay Medical Center in Panama City Beach, where she was listed in stable condition.

Beach closure information

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson then stepped to the podium to explain the process of closing the beach. Initially, the closure was limited to "a couple-mile radius" near where the first incident was reported. But after the second attack, the decision was made to close the beaches.

Crawford also explained that changing flags along the 26 miles of coastline takes up to 90 minutes.

Later Friday, neighboring Bay County also closed its beaches.

What's next?

Walton County officials have contacted experts from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota to investigate the attacks and determine whether anything was "anomalous" in the situation.

"We want to be diligent in what we do," said Adkinson. "We know that we share the water with sharks. We understand that as tragic as this is, there are always sharks in these waters. We have to be careful of that."

According to Adkinson, the last fatal shark encounter in Walton County occurred in 2005, and the last shark incident occurred in 2021.

Officials say a decision will be made on Saturday regarding the reopening of Walton County beaches. As the press conference concluded, both Adkinson and Crawford urged the public to remain vigilant while enjoying the beaches.

"Marine life is out there. That’s their environment. When you go into their environment, unfortunately, as rare as these things are, these things can happen," said Crawford.

