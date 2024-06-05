“It’s tragic:” census finds Central Florida’s unsheltered homeless population has more than doubled

Homeless advocates are sounding the alarm on what they call a “tragic rise” in the number of people experiencing homelessness across Central Florida.

New data shows a 28 percent increase in homelessness across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

More concerning is that the number of people experiencing “unsheltered homelessness” has more than doubled over the last year.

This population includes people experiencing homelessness who can’t find a shelter and are instead living on the streets, in their cars, and in the woods.

According to Central Florida’s regional Point-In-Time Count, the number of unsheltered homeless in 2023 was 587, this year that number 1,201 meaning there has been a 105 percent increase.

While an imperfect measure, the Point-In-Time Count is a federally mandated snapshot of homelessness in the community. The results are collected on a single day in late January as volunteers canvas the community and survey people experiencing homelessness.

Overall, this year’s data shows 2,883 people were found to be homeless on the night of January 22nd across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties. 1,682 people were staying in shelters while 1,201 were unsheltered.

According to Martha Are with the Homeless Service Network of Central Florida, 75 percent of those experiencing homelessness are homeless for the first time.

Are also said over half of homeless individuals who are 65 and older, can’t find shelter.

“The growing number of senior citizens especially women who are becoming homeless for the first time in their lives. That is not only just a tragedy. It is terrifying,” said Are.

Are said in the last year, 373 shelter beds have come offline. That’s due to the loss of covid funding for shelter beds, the closure of the Covenant House, and because other shelter facilities are closed while they are under renovation.

As a result, there are less places in Central Florida for those experiencing homelessness to spend the night.

According to Are, the Point-in-Time Count data for this year reveals a housing crisis that has come to a boiling point.

“As quickly as we move people into housing, more people are becoming homeless. And that is because of our housing market,” said Are.

She pointed to data from rentdata.org that shows in 2019, the fair market cost of a two-bedroom apartment in Central Florida was $1,190. Today, that fair market cost $1,857. That represents nearly a $700 monthly increase.

Are said rent costs are outpacing what many including those on fixed incomes can afford. She said the solution is more housing of all kinds, especially for low-income families and more shelter beds too.

“We need small homes, we need multi-family homes. We need to build up. We need to do everything that we can to create as many opportunities as quickly as we can,” said Are.

