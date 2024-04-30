Tragic bounce house accident kills one toddler, injures another child in Casa Grande
One child died and another was injured in a bounce house accident Saturday in Casa Grande, according to a release by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
A PCSO press release said that several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it flying into a neighboring lot.
PCSO said that a two year old was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, while a second child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
PCSO said they extend their "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to the families for this "tragic accident."
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Child dies, another injured in Casa Grande bounce house accident