Tragic bounce house accident kills one toddler, injures another child in Casa Grande

One child died and another was injured in a bounce house accident Saturday in Casa Grande, according to a release by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

A PCSO press release said that several children were playing in a bounce house when a strong gust of wind sent it flying into a neighboring lot.

PCSO said that a two year old was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead, while a second child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSO said they extend their "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to the families for this "tragic accident."

