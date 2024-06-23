‘Tragic accident’: Boy drowns at Tucker Lake on Saturday, Johnston County deputies say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Several agencies responded to a drowning at Tucker Lake in Johnston County early Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to Johnston County dispatch, authorities received a call just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a drowning at Tucker Lake, located at 3025 Allens Crossroads Road near Benson. The lake is located just off Interstate 40 near the Interstate 95 interchange.

A boy, age 12 or 13, suffered an incident in the lake and was recovered from Tucker Lake, Johnston County Capt. Jeff Caldwell told CBS 17.

EMS crews were taking the boy to WakeMed when he died, Caldwell said. Deputies responded to the scene.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” Caldwell said.

The boy’s name will not be released until his closest relatives are contacted, according to Caldwell.

Johnston County Emergency Medical Services and the Benson Fire Department also responded to the call, officials said.

