Tragedy hits North Jersey family after 'freak' badminton accident leaves 6-year-old dead

Lucy Morgan, 6, was enjoying time spent at her family's lakeside cottage in Maine earlier this month, collecting tadpoles in buckets with her sister, taking rides on the family's kayak and when the sun caused weariness, a rest on the hammock with dad was in order.

But splashes in the lake, burgers at the nearby food stand and fun in the sun all came to a crashing halt on the Sussex County family's last full day vacationing in Limerick, Maine, when a freak accident involving a badminton racquet led to the girl's untimely death and a family reeling from their loss.

Limerick Fire and EMS responders arrived at the family's home around noon on June 1 on a report Lucy had been injured, according to Shannon Moss, the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lucy Morgan, 6, died on June 5, 2024, several days after a freak accident involving a badminton racquet at her family's lake cottage in Maine.

After finishing their lunch, the family's four children went to the front yard to play a game of badminton while their parents, Jesse and Bethany Morgan, relaxed in the backyard. It was then that the parents heard screaming, said Jesse Morgan, who lives in the Stockholm section of Hardyston with his family.

Investigators say the aluminum shaft of a racquet had become dislodged from the wooden handle, causing the shaft to strike Lucy, who was sitting on the sidelines, in the head, piercing her skull. The incident occurred when a family member had used the racquet on a downward swing, Morgan said.

Lucy was taken via medical helicopter to a nearby pediatric hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Portland, Maine. Four days later, Lucy died due to her injuries, authorities and the family said.

"The Maine State Police would like to extend their deepest condolences to the Morgan family," Moss said.

Lucy Morgan, 6, plays in the lake near her family's cottage in Maine. Lucy died on June 5, 2024, several days after a freak accident involving a badminton racquet.

Sharing thoughts in writing

Jesse Morgan shared updates on Lucy's fight while she was hospitalized on his blog, New Creation Living, where he also shared the emotions he was feeling, as well as Bible verses that has brought comfort to the family. Morgan is the worship and discipleship pastor at the Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway Township.

Morgan said he held Lucy close as she lay unresponsive but breathing following the freak accident before she was taken to a small hospital that later transferred her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Once there, a portion of Lucy's skull was removed to relieve pressure on her brain, but as the procedure took place, she coded on the table before she was revived. Morgan, in his blog, recalled the moment he was told his daughter had no brain activity and had to be intubated.

"We are praying for a miracle, but our hearts hurt with incomprehensible pain. I have so many scattered thoughts and memories," he wrote.

He recalled moments prior to her death where Lucy sang her favorite hymn, "He Will Hold Me Fast," and shared how his family was processing their own grief, from the children using their creativity to color pictures for their youngest sister to his wife, who clutched her daughter's hand while endlessly laying beside her.

Morgan said Lucy suffered an immediate arterial bleed from the injury, and after significant testing and medical advice from several doctors over the course of her time in the hospital, Lucy was declared brain dead.

The family sang all three verses of "He Will Hold Me Fast" in the hospital room in a moment Morgan said was the "most beautiful, sacred things I've ever been part of."

Lucy was a lover, enjoyed to cuddle and was an amazing big sister to her youngest brother, AJ, Morgan told the New Jersey Herald. She was a "miniature" version of her mother, who Morgan said instilled and nurtured all of Lucy's beautiful characteristics.

The ride home back to New Jersey was tough, Morgan said, as the family ordered for just five of them at the drive-thru. He'd often take a peek in his rearview mirror in hopes he'd see his youngest daughter munching on chicken nuggets in the backseat.

When they returned home, flowers lining the steps and a refrigerator stocked, the family went inside the home and collapsed on the kitchen floor, crying the hardest they ever have as a family.

Lucy Morgan, 6, drew this image in her prayer journal shortly before her death due to a tragic badminton accident on June 1, 2024 at her family's Maine vacation home.

But it was later on when Jesse and Bethany Morgan opened Lucy's backpack and flipped through her prayer journal that they were in awe. Lucy, who scribbled words of love for God and Jesus, had drawn a photo that they say showed Lucy understood and felt the presence of God:

Morgan said while there is more to say and more tears to shed, he finds comfort from the love his family has received from those closest to them and even dozens of other strangers who have reached out. Lucy's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Green Pond Bible Chapel, located on Green Pond Road in Rockaway Township. The service will also be livestreamed.

A GoFundMe, which Morgan confirmed was a legitimate fundraiser, had garnered over $90,000 as of Friday afternoon to help offset the family's medical and funeral expenses, lodging, and meals.

