'A tragedy in our county' as tornado relief continues in Columbia following storm

A tornado ripped through Cothran Road in Columbia, leaving a destroyed home, downed trees and power lines off Bear Creek Pike in eastern Columbia.

More than 3,000 people remain without power following Wednesday's F4 tornado, which resulted in extensive damage in Columbia, including one confirmed fatality.

The National Weather Service, as well as local first responders, estimate the tornado touched down at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening along the Bear Creek Pike area in northern Columbia, leaving a path of destruction that amassed to about two miles wide.

"This was in the area of Blackburn Lane, Lee Road and Lasea Road," Maury County Emergency Management Director Jeff Hardy said. "Bear Creek Pike is back open this morning, though a lot of the side roads are closed, and will remain closed for the foreseeable future."

Maury County first responders were quick to assess the scene, receiving mutual aid from Columbia and other jurisdictions, with many more offering help, if needed.

Columbia fire crews prep for a day of cleanup and rescue efforts following Wednesday's storms, which resulted in a tornado touching down off Bear Creek Pike causing extensive damage.

A press conference was held Thursday morning with more details of the storm, as well as the recovery efforts being made for those affected and/or displaced.

"We have had a long night, but we have an amazing group of people checking in on everyone in our community," Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt said.

Hardy added that in addition to downed trees, power lines and structural damage to homes, the storm also caused a fuel tanker to capsize on U.S. Highway 31 north of Burt Drive and south of Carters Creek Pike.

Columbia Fire Chief addresses media during a press conference Thursday, urging citizens to avoid affected areas of Bear Creek Pike and U.S. Highway 31 following Wednesday's storms, which resulted in a tornado in Columbia.

"We upped our coverage throughout the night, and to address the Nashville Highway incident, we are currently mitigating that, working with a cleanup company," Columbia Fire Chief Chris Cummins said. "We can expect a long day there, and so folks really need to look at alternate routes, because this is going to greatly affect the traffic."

Storm leaves one dead, many injured

Maury County Fire Deputy Chief Richart Schatz confirmed that Wednesday's storms left one person dead, with about a dozen others reported injured.

"Approximately 12 people were removed from debris, or from wooded areas with the one confirmed fatality," Schatz said. "We had resources from several surrounding counties and municipalities all respond and provide search and rescue teams, as well as additional manpower to the area."

A tornado ripped through Cothran Road in Columbia, leaving a destroyed home, downed trees and power lines off Bear Creek Pike in eastern Columbia.

Schatz added that additional, more detailed search and rescue operations will be conducted Thursday.

"A request was made through the Tennessee Mutual Aid system and members from surrounding organizations are responding into the area to conduct secondary searches in conjunction with dog teams, as well to search completely collapsed structures that were checked, but we are going to follow it up with a more detailed search throughout the day," Schatz said.

Relief stations for those in need

In addition to ongoing cleanup and rescue, other relief efforts have been put in place for those whose homes might have been damaged.

This includes a shelter with the American Red Cross at Riverside Elementary School, 203 Carter St.

A home off Cothran Road overlooking Bear Creek was damaged by a likely tornado Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tammy Johnson, 66, had lived in the home for most of her life and was on the scene with her dog Max the day after Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to help those in need. These can be made using cash or check at the Maury County Trustee's Office, 1 Public Square, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A CitisenPortal.com website has also been set up for debit or credit card donations.

The Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Ave., is also offering shelter for displaced pets.

The Maury County Sheriff's Department is also available to report any missing persons at (931) 388-5151.

Maury County Office of Emergency Management Director Jeff Hardy speaks about the damages caused by Wednesday's storms during a press conference Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Maury County Office of Emergency Management is also requesting no volunteers to help at this time due to safety reasons, but will likely welcome them at a later time, Hardy said.

"That will come in the near future over the coming days," Hardy said. "We've got a lot of first responders in the area and are asking our folks to give them space, give them time to do what they do, and then in the future we will take volunteers."

Leaders applaud group effort

Thursday's press conference also included words from state and local leaders recognizing the efforts of not only local responders, but the many others who pitched in during Columbia's time of need.

"This was a multi-agency response so far with a lot of help, lot of help from the state and surrounding counties, and so I'd like to say thank you to those folks as we continue to mitigate these instances and our damage assessments," Cummins said.

Rep. Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) described the incident as a "tragedy" for the community but also an example of several entities working together in a time of crisis.

"Tragedy has befallen our county overnight, but I'll tell you this, the volunteer spirit is alive and well in Tennessee," Cepicky said. "The outpouring of support across the state wanting to help our citizens in need right now has been overwhelming. Law enforcement and emergency responders all working together, coming together so quickly to provide help to those who need it the most has just been an impressive thing to watch."

Mayor Chaz Molder added that having mutual aid ready to help out during an incident like this is something to always be grateful for. And that while having help at the ready is a good thing, having the resources right at home gives him comfort that Columbia will see itself through this.

A home off Cothran Road overlooking Bear Creek was damaged by a likely tornado Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Tammy Johnson, 66, has lived in the home for most of her life and was on the scene with her dog Max the day after Thursday, May 9, 2024.

"Whenever anyone in our community is affected, we are all affected," Molder said. "I've heard from mayors all across the state of Tennessee offering to lend a hand, offering to deploy resources if necessary. Fortunately, right now I think we're going to be okay, though there will be a long recovery and people in need, but I think from a community/infrastructure standpoint we have the adequate resources."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: 'A tragedy in our county' Columbia tornado relief continues after storm