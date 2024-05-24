Traffic update: Tractor-trailer trucks catches fire on Route 24 in Randolph

RANDOLPH — A tractor-trailer truck caught fire on Route 24 in Randolph on Friday morning, causing delays for morning commuters, according to reporting by news partner WCVB.

The tractor trailer was traveling northbound near the Horse Bridge in Randolph when it caught fire shortly after 3 a.m. It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

After the fire had been put out, two lanes of traffic were still closed as crews offloaded the truck's contents, WCVB reported. It is unclear what the vehicle was carrying.

According to WCVB, the two-lane closure caused a back up to Harrison Bolevard in Avon.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Tractor trailer fire: Truck catches fire on Route 24 in Randolph