Traffic to temporarily stop overnight at several Wilmington roads. Here's what we know.

Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
·1 min read

Traffic on several Wilmington streets will be temporarily impacted overnight May 6-7 for work on fiber-optic cables.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, beginning at 9 p.m. and no later than 5 a.m., traffic may be shifted. Some delays of up to 15 minutes are possible while work takes place.

The following intersections will be impacted:

  • Carolina Beach Road and Cape Fear Boulevard

  • Carolina Beach Road and Stadium Drive

  • Carolina Beach Road and Northern Boulevard

  • Third and Church streets

  • Fourth and Wooster streets

  • Fourth and Dawson streets

  • Third Street crossing 100 feet south of Dawson Street

More: This one-way street in Wilmington once welcomed drivers with a sign of an Eskimo girl

To avoid any delays, drivers should avoid these streets overnight. If unavoidable, please be aware of the crews working and please be patient.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Traffic to temporarily stop overnight at several Wilmington streets