Traffic to temporarily stop overnight at several Wilmington roads. Here's what we know.

Traffic on several Wilmington streets will be temporarily impacted overnight May 6-7 for work on fiber-optic cables.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, beginning at 9 p.m. and no later than 5 a.m., traffic may be shifted. Some delays of up to 15 minutes are possible while work takes place.

The following intersections will be impacted:

Carolina Beach Road and Cape Fear Boulevard

Carolina Beach Road and Stadium Drive

Carolina Beach Road and Northern Boulevard

Third and Church streets

Fourth and Wooster streets

Fourth and Dawson streets

Third Street crossing 100 feet south of Dawson Street

To avoid any delays, drivers should avoid these streets overnight. If unavoidable, please be aware of the crews working and please be patient.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.

