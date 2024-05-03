Traffic to temporarily stop overnight at several Wilmington roads. Here's what we know.
Traffic on several Wilmington streets will be temporarily impacted overnight May 6-7 for work on fiber-optic cables.
According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, beginning at 9 p.m. and no later than 5 a.m., traffic may be shifted. Some delays of up to 15 minutes are possible while work takes place.
The following intersections will be impacted:
Carolina Beach Road and Cape Fear Boulevard
Carolina Beach Road and Stadium Drive
Carolina Beach Road and Northern Boulevard
Third and Church streets
Fourth and Wooster streets
Fourth and Dawson streets
Third Street crossing 100 feet south of Dawson Street
To avoid any delays, drivers should avoid these streets overnight. If unavoidable, please be aware of the crews working and please be patient.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov.
