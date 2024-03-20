Traffic study envisions dramatic transformation of Norwich waterfront, downtown roads

Mar. 19—NORWICH — Instead of cars whizzing through the waterfront area on multi-lane highways, traffic specialists envision two-way streets, walkways, roundabouts and even a pedestrian "Bridge of Roses" over the Yantic River.

The City Council on Monday viewed concepts from a downtown Norwich mobility study that tackled how to fix the 1970s road patterns that raced traffic through Norwich on multi-lane roads with giant speedway signs overhead.

Joseph Balskus and Daniel Amutz of VHB Engineers proposed dramatic changes to transform the Norwich Harbor area.

One option would convert the westbound three-lane, one-way bridge to West Main Street into the Bridge of Roses, a pedestrian and bicycle way, with rose bushes, outdoor event space and a connection to the adjacent Norwich Transportation Center parking garage. Brick pillars would support an arched overhead sign, "Welcome to Rose City."

The three-lane, one-way eastbound bridge to Washington Square would be converted to two-way traffic. Roundabouts would be installed at Washington Square and at the current intersection with North Thames Street. The grassy area between the semi-circle North Thames Street and West Main would be a public park, with a parking area and walkways.

A second option, suggested by Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley, would switch the plan, converting the current westbound bridge into two-way traffic and closing the inbound bridge just past the Marina at American Wharf and Falls Avenue, with the bridge becoming a pedestrian and bicycle way.

A third option would make both bridges two-way, but with improved sidewalks and bicycle lanes. That plan calls for three roundabouts, two on Washington Street at each bridge intersection, and one to join the roads on West Main Street.

The design team also proposed converting three-lane, one-way, westbound Water Street into two-way traffic and narrowing the current three-lane, one-way eastbound Chelsea Harbor Drive to one lane, still eastbound. A traffic signal is planned at the busy Market-Water Street intersection, with vehicles able to turn in either direction onto Water Street.

Balskus said the group still is working on ways to reduce the worst downtown traffic congestion at the junction of Chelsea Harbor Drive, Water Street and the Route 12-2 bridge to Laurel Hill and the Viaduct.

"This changes the whole mindset of transportation we had from the '70s, where it was pump traffic through downtown. Pump traffic through downtown. Get them through.," Balskus said of the new overall waterfront area plan.

The Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments received a $212,500 grant from the state Department of Transportation, with the City of Norwich adding $37,500, to pay for the Chelsea Harbor/Downtown Norwich Mobility Study. Retired SCCOG Executive Director James Butler is managing the project that encompasses the waterfront area, downtown entrances from West Main-Route 82 and East Main-Route 2.

Balskus said the group has not yet worked out cost estimates for any of the options. City Manager John Salomone suggested the project could be done in phases, with the Water Street-Chelsea Harbor Drive changes first.

Balskus said now is the best time to pursue major federal transportation improvements funding, especially for so-called complete streets with pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Salomone said he noticed the problem on Chelsea Harbor Drive on his first day in Norwich, watching cars speed downhill toward Howard T. Brown Memorial Park and take the sweeping curve toward the red light at the Route 12-2 bridge.

"When I first came here, I looked at that road and it reminded me of the Grand Prix at Monte Carlo, through downtown, big curve. And that's how they drive it."

Alderman Swaranjit Singh Khalsa said he preferred the first option with the Bridge of Roses, because it required just two roundabouts. The engineering consultants said all bridge options could be done with traffic lights, but the roundabouts would be the top choice.

"Roundabouts are the safest form of intersection control," Balskus said. "Roundabouts have not killed pedestrians in Connecticut."

He said there have been only about three serious pedestrian injuries at more than 10,000 roundabouts nationwide.

Another public forum will be held in April or May, with a report drafted in May on all the alternatives. Another City Council public informational meeting is planned for June before the final study is drafted in June or July.

The project website, www.downtownnorwichmobilitystudy.com, contains all documents and contact information for the project team.

c.bessette@theday.com