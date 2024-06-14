Traffic stops in NJ: Here's what cops can and can't do, and here are the driver's rights

Recently, in Rochester, New York, a traffic stop escalated when Marvin Taylor, a 22-year-old Black driver, refused to come out of the car when asked to by a cop. Rochester police smashed Taylor's window and pulled him out, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Now people are asking themselves if a driver must comply upon a police request to come out of the vehicle. Here are the rules for New Jersey.

First, as established by the fourth amendment to the U.S. Constitution, a police officer in New Jersey and in any other state cannot stop a driverunless they have a reasonable, articulable suspicion that a driver may have committed a crime or a traffic offense. Once stopped, a New Jersey officer can ask for license, registration and insurance card.

Can NJ cops ask you to step out of your vehicle?

If there is reason to believe that a driver is armed and dangerous, a cop may order a driver to exit the vehicle and conduct to a pat down. Only under these circumstances can a police officer ask a driver to come out of his or her vehicle.

Can New Jersey police search your car without a warrant?

The police can only search a car if they have a warrant, if a driver gives them permission, or if the officer develops probable cause that they might find something illegal or evidence of a crime.

Can you refuse an alcohol screening while driving in NJ?

If suspected to be driving under the influence (DUI), a driver may be required to take an alcohol screening test. In New Jersey, if a driver refuses the screening, their driving privileges will be revoked just as if found guilty of a DUI offense.

Can you be subject to traffic stop in NJ because of window tints or partially blocking the car license plate?

In the specific case of New Jersey, window tints or partially blocking the car plate cannot be used as an excuse by the police to stop a driver anymore.

In 2021, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that cops cannot conduct a traffic stop because of a license plate frame partially covering the words "Garden State," something that would account for more that 100,000 stops each year before the ruling.

And in 2022, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that tinted, but transparent windows are not a legal justification for a traffic stop.

Can you record a police intervention in New Jersey?

In New Jersey it is legal to take videos and audio recordings of an encounter with law enforcement. That is also the case for bystanders.

