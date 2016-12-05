Traffic Stop for Speeding Turns Into Kidnapping of Sheriff's Deputy: Cops

A Florida man pulled over for speeding got into a much larger heap of trouble when he tried to drive off with a sheriff’s deputy hanging onto his car, authorities said.

Jesse Price, 24, was charged with kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, giving a false ID, driving with a suspended license, speeding and resisting arrest, according to his arrest report.

Manatee County deputies pulled Price over late Sunday night for driving 62 mph in a 45 mph zone, the report said. One deputy smelled marijuana, and his partner noticed Price sitting on a bag of marijuana, the report said.

The driver said he didn’t have his driver’s license with him, and gave the deputies a false name, the report said.

When told to turn off the vehicle, Price instead sped off, with one of the deputies hanging onto the passenger side of the car, the arrest report said.

The officer jumped from vehicle after about 10 feet.

Deputies pursued the man to a house, where he pulled into a driveway.

According to the report, Price is believed to have thrown the bag of pot out the window. But deputies found a baggie of marijuana in the center console.

He is being held without bail at the Manatee County Jail.

