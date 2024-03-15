Traffic stop reveals bags full of 6,900 gift cards stolen from Walmart, SC cops say

A traffic stop involving a Lexis reported as stolen took an unexpected turn when deputies discovered it was loaded with thousands of stolen gift cards from Walmart, according to investigators in eastern South Carolina.

In all, 6,900 cards were recovered, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

How the two men managed to get the cards has not been revealed, but among the tools found in the car were razor blades and glue, officials said.

A traffic stop involving a Lexis reported as stolen took an unexpected turn when deputies discovered it was loaded down with thousands of gift cards from Walmart, according to investigators in eastern South Carolina.

The 2018 Lexis was pulled over Wednesday, March 13, on South Fraser Street in Georgetown, which is about a 125-mile drive southeast from Columbia.

“Deputies recovered nine cloth bags from the vehicle containing 6,900 gift cards of various denominations for Apple, Google Play, Steam, Xbox, and Razer Gold with a redemption value of $13,800,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The owner was listed as Walmart Corp. Due to the multiple theft locations, both men are wanted for questioning in Florida regarding the gift cards.”

One of the suspects was identified as a 32-year-old man from Monterey Park, California, officials said. The other, a 35-year-old man, did not provide a home address.

They were charged with receiving stolen goods and are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, officials said.

Specifics of where the Lexis was reported as stolen were not revealed.

$95,000 in cash found in backseat during traffic stop on busy interstate, SC cops say

Child taken during car theft was abandoned on doorstep of a stranger, SC sheriff says

Man driving Crown Victoria in woods was ‘victimizing assorted trees,’ NC sheriff says