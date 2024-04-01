Traffic stop results in trafficking conviction of San Francisco man

BOSSIER CITY,LA-SEPTEMBER 11: A Glock 9mm pistol, legal to own under present guns laws, is displayed with 2 different capacity bullet clips at Shooters USA target range on September 11, 2004 in Bossier City, Louisiana. The top clip holds a total of 10 bullets currently legal, the bottom clip 18 bullets, is only legal for law enforcement officers. When the Assault Weapons Ban expires at midnight Monday September 13 the 18 round high capacity magazine will be legal to purchase. (Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco man was sentenced to five years in prison for dealing in firearms after being pulled over for not having a license plate a couple of years ago.

In addition to his five-year sentence, he was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Back on June 1, 2022, (now) 45-year-old Rondell Cramer was driving in Fairfield in a car without a license plate. Authorities pulled him over and soon learned he was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants.

A search of his car turned up a Glock 9 mm firearm, a bill of sale for another firearm, and stolen items, many of which still had their antitheft tags on them.

A search through his phone revealed Cramer was buying guns in Arizona under a fake name and then selling them in California. According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Cramer had been trafficking since at least August 2020.

Because Cramer is a six-time convict, he is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

Cramer was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.