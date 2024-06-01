Traffic stop in Northern California uncovers pounds of meth, fentanyl, in spare tire

(FOX40.COM) — Copious amounts of illegal drugs and an alleged narcotics trafficking operation were discovered during a routine traffic stop in Northern California.

On May 22, a California Highway Patrol officer and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office detective were patrolling the area of Interstate 5 and Twin Cities when they reportedly saw a vehicle traveling over the speed limit. The car was pulled over under suspicion of a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement said they noticed “multiple indicators of narcotics trafficking.” A search of the vehicle yielded a large tote bag hidden in the spare tire compartment which contained multiple packages of narcotics, according to SCSO.

A total of 11.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.204 kilograms of cocaine, 1.365 pounds of xylazine fentanyl and nearly 10,000 multi-colored, pressed counterfeit M30 pills “likely containing fentanyl” were located, according to SCSO. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

