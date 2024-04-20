Traffic stop leads State Police to Las Cruces 'stash house,' 16 undocumented people

A traffic stop by a New Mexico State Police officer on Interstate 10 led to the arrest of two people, and the discovery of 16 people, believed to be undocumented, locked in a Las Cruces home.

Albert Torres, 40, was driving the vehicle and acting "nervous," according to a news release by State Police, raising the suspicion of the patrol officer.

Torres, a felon, did not have a driver's license and, according to the news release, meth, two guns - at least one of which was stolen - and other drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle following a search.

Undocumented persons were located at a "stash" house in Las Cruces.

Victoria Cabrales, 37, was a passenger in the SUV driven by Torres.

Both were detained and taken to the Doña Ana County Detention Center to be charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to commit a felony and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm.

While in the process of being detained Cabrales and Torres allegedly told the officer that food in the vehicle was meant for a number of people who were waiting at a "stash house" in Las Cruces - alleging those at the home were undocumented and that firearms might be found inside as well.

A hand gun was found in the vehicle that led to the arrest of human traffickers.

A search of the Las Cruces home by State Police revealed 16 people locked in a room. No food, water or way to communicate was available to those found inside the home.

The ages and genders of those found in the home were not released to media; All were placed in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.

