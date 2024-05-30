Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash arrest on west Lubbock freeway

Two people are in custody after allegedly leading Lubbock County Sheriff's Office deputies on a pursuit in west Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

According to LSO, deputies made a traffic stop around 3 p.m. on a vehicle on the North Loop 289 Frontage Road and Erskine Street, when the driver, identified as 34-year-old Orian Garcia,got out of the vehicle and was detained by deputies.

That is when the passenger, 25-year-old Jeremy Herrera, is accused of going into the driver’s seat and fleeing in the vehicle. A pursuit ensued, heading west on Loop 289, but ended near West 50th Street and Loop 289 after he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over.

According to LSO, Herrera was treated on scene by EMS, but the severity of the injuries he suffered was not made clear.

Herrera and Garcia were taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center without further incident.

Herrera is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of dangerous drugs, and active warrants of evading in a motor vehicle and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Garcia is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of dangerous drugs.

The investigation is still ongoing.

