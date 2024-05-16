Traffic stop leads to meth trafficking charge on Carterville man

May 16—A Joplin police officer stopped a vehicle early Wednesday morning for a defective equipment violation and wound up arresting the driver.

Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said Bobby G. Elliott, 39, of Carterville, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, leading to a vehicle search that purportedly turned up 103 grams of meth. He was charged with second-degree trafficking in the drug and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

A 22-year-old female passenger also was taken into custody on suspicion of trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon when a consent search of her purse allegedly turned up a handgun. But those charges had not been filed on her by late Thursday afternoon.