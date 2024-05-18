Traffic stop leads to man facing gun charges

(KRON) – A traffic violation leads to a Pacifica resident facing gun charges, according to the Colma Police Department.

At 8:20 p.m. on Monday, Colma officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 3600 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard for a traffic violation. The officers contacted the sole occupant of the car. According to the police investigation, the occupant had a $25,000 felony warrant for his arrest from a neighboring agency.

Suspect slams cash register to floor, stealing over $200 in Daly City

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Pacifica resident Diego Torressanchezconcha.

Photo: Colma Police Department

Police conducted a vehicle search after arresting Torressanchezconcha. The search yielded a loaded firearm with a high-capacity magazine concealed near the front driver seat. According to police, the gun was not registered to the suspect.

Torressanchezconcha was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. The charges included:

a loaded concealed weapon

having a high-capacity magazine

carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle

carrying a concealed weapon while active in a criminal street gang

felony warrant.

The vehicle was towed, according to police.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.